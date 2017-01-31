Xavier’s cheer team wins state championship title
The Xavier College Preparatory cheer team. (submitted photo)
Xavier College Preparatory’s cheer team won the 2016 Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 1 state championship on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The competition was held at Gilbert High School, according to a press release.
The team’s 25 members are coached by Monica Gaspar and Danielle Behrens.
Several Xavier Spirit Line alumnae who attended the competition. Coach Monica Vasquez Gaspar is fourth from left. (submitted photo)
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.