Xavier’s annual STEAM event for teen girls to be March 10

Xavier College Preparatory will host its ninth annual “Girls Have IT Day!” on Friday, March 10 on Xavier’s campus, 4710 N. Fifth Street in Phoenix.
The event will be 1-3 p.m.
“Girls Have IT Day!” promotes young women’s involvement in science, technology, engineering, art, and math, according to a press release.
The event will be part of this year’s Arizona SciTech Festival and is made possible through the generous support of the Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Foundation.
The event will include an assembly dedicated to women in STEAM, more than 80 hands-on, STEAM-focused activities hosted by members of many of Xavier’s 75+ student clubs, and multiple other opportunities for the middle school students to fully engage in STEAM learning.
Last year, nearly 1,000 middle school girls from around the Phoenix metropolitan area registered to participate in this free event at Xavier, and approximately 400 Xavier students mentored the younger students throughout the day, the release stated.
To register, visit http://www.ghitday.org.
For additional information, contact Frances McMahon Ward at fmcmahonward@xcp.org or Catherine Wyman at cwyman@xcp.org.