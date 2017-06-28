Xavier/Brophy Theatre announces its fall, spring productions

A photo from last fall’s Xavier/Brophy Theatre production of In The Heights. (submitted photo)

Xavier College Preparatory has announced that its award-winning Xavier/Brophy Theatre will present ‘The Little Mermaid’ as its fall musical Oct. 11-14.

The fall musical will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

In addition, ‘Into the Woods’ will be the school’s spring production, according to a press release, and performance dates will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 1 and Friday, March 2; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 3.

All performances will be held in the Kemper and Ethel Marley Theater in the Virginia G. Piper Performing Arts Center on Xavier’s campus, 4710 N. Fifth St. in Phoenix.

