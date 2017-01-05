Xavier to implement AP Capstone diploma program

In the fall, Xavier College Preparatory will become one of more than 600 schools worldwide to implement AP Capstone — an innovative diploma program that equips students with the independent research, collaborative teamwork, and communication skills requisite for their future college and career success.
The program includes a two-course sequence: AP Seminar and AP Research.
Developed by The College Board in direct response to feedback from higher education faculty and college admission officers, AP Capstone will complement the in-depth, subject-specific rigor of the 27 Advanced Placement courses and exams that Xavier currently offers, according to a press release.
Xavier will implement AP Seminar — the first of the two AP Capstone courses — in the 2017-18 academic year.
Students who complete AP Seminar and AP Research with scores of 3 or higher, and receive scores of 3 or higher on four AP Exams in subjects of their choosing, will receive the AP Capstone Diploma.
Students who earn scores of 3 or higher on the two AP Capstone exams but do not take or earn qualifying scores on four additional AP Exams will receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, the release stated.
Xavier has been recognized three times as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education for its exemplary academic excellence.
One hundred percent of the school’s graduates attend post-secondary colleges and universities. Members of the class of 2016 were accepted at 164 colleges and universities, and the graduates were collectively awarded over $23 million in merit-based scholarships.
Through a dual-enrollment partnership that Xavier piloted with Rio Salado College in 1987, 33 Xavier students graduated with both a Xavier diploma and an Associate of Arts degree.
Approximately 50 percent of the class of 2016 graduated with at least one full year of college credit, and nearly 70 percent graduated with dual-enrollment credit hours.