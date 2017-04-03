Xavier students honored with national, state accolades in speech/debate, ballet, athletics

Xavier College Preparatory freshwoman Emma Elsbecker qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., in June with her “informative speaking” performance in the Arizona state tournament last month.
Ms. Elsbecker and her Brophy/Xavier Speech and Debate teammates placed second at the state championship competition, according to a press release.
Xavier senior Alex Gburek placed third in the National Society of Arts and Letters Ballet Competition last month and won a $1,000 award.
Xavier sophomore Leilani McIntosh and junior Montana Oltrogge were both selected to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 2016-17 6-A Basketball All-Region first team; junior Katie Hassett and sophomore Paris Moore were named to the All-Region Second Team; and sophomore Addison Putnam and senior Brittany Robinson received Honorable Mention accolades.
Xavier senior Quiqui Hita was selected to the azcentral.com All-Arizona Girls Soccer First Team, while teammates Kinsey Ehmann (junior), Kyla Ferry (sophomore), Nicole Hook (junior), and Katie Moore (senior) all received Honorable Mention honors. Xavier’s varsity soccer coach, Barbara Chura, was named Big Schools Girls Soccer Coach of the Year, the release stated.