Xavier students capture skiing, equestrian championships; golf accolades

Xavier College Preparatory freshwoman Erin Cooney captured the Arizona Junior Ski Championship at Arizona Snowbowl on Saturday, March 4.
Ms. Cooney won the women’s Slalom and Giant Slalom events, and the combined time of her two Slalom runs beat the combined times of all female and male skiers in the race, according to a press release.
In equestrian news, Xavier freshwoman Isabella Risser won three jumping blue ribbons at a recent competition in Thermal, Calif., while freshwoman Kenzie Riddell captured the top junior varsity award in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association’s Zone 8 Hunt Seat Finals competition in Colorado Springs on March 4.
Xavier alumna Mikayla Fitzpatrick, who is now a freshman at Xavier University, was named Big East Women’s Golfer of the Week on March 2 after logging her first top-10 career finish at the Rio Verde Invitational, the release stated.