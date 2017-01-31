Xavier sophomore is only Arizona finalist for national volleyball accolade
Shannon Shields (photo by Duke Photography)
Xavier College Preparatory sophomore Shannon Shields is one of 30 finalists nationwide for the 2016 PrepVolleyball.com “National High School Sophomore of the Year” accolade.
The only athlete selected from Arizona, Ms. Shields was recently named First Team All-State by the Arizona Interscholastic Association and Second Team All-State by The Arizona Republic, according to a press release.
The “National High School Sophomore of the Year” will be announced in early February, the release stated.
