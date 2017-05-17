Xavier senior wins Connect2STEM award

Xavier College Preparatory senior Emily Wood won the 2017 Cox Connect2STEM Student Teckie Award at a celebration event at the SRP PERA Club in Tempe Friday, May 5.
The Connect2STEM awards — which Cox Communications presents each year in partnership with the AZ SciTech Festival — recognize present and future STEM leaders in the community, according to a press release.
In addition to being a stellar student at Xavier (4.5 weighted GPA, 3.96 unweighted GPA), Ms. Wood conducts research on the effects of aging on the autistic brain at Barrow Neurological Institute and has received numerous honors for her work, a release states.
She plans to attend Washington University in St. Louis in the fall, majoring in biological sciences and pursuing a career in medical research or neurological drug development.
As part of each Connect2STEM award, a $1,000 donation is made by Cox Communications to a STEM not-for-profit program in the winner’s name.
Ms. Wood has chosen Xavier’s Girls Have IT Day — an annual event that engages middle school girls in science, technology, engineering, art and math — as the recipient of her donation.