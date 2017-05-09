Xavier College Preparatory junior Hannah Novack is one of four winners of this year’s Scottsdale Rotary Youth Salute.
As part of her honor, she will attend a leadership seminar at Washington University in St. Louis in October, according to a press release.
Xavier junior Frances Nowlen is one of 10 students to be awarded the Project Change Scholarship, sponsored by the American Field Service to promote ideas for change in education. She will travel to Guatemala in July to implement her proposal to help young children with stress relief and mindfulness through art.
Xavier junior Kira Dean was selected to attend the 2017 National Youth Education Summit in Washington, D.C., in July. There, she will compete for up to $40,000 in scholarship opportunities, the press release stated.
Xavier faculty member Alejandra Rosarossa was named a 2016-17 Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member at Rio Salado Community College.
Ms. Rosarossa teaches dual-enrollment college Spanish courses in Rio Salado’s languages department.
