Xavier names former Phoenix Mercury, Team USA standout Jennifer Gillom as head coach

Former Phoenix Mercury, Team USA and University of Mississippi basketball standout Jennifer Gillom was named head coach of Xavier College Preparatory’s varsity basketball team last week.
She will replace Stephen Moss, Xavier’s varsity head coach of three years, who is joining the collegiate ranks as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Arizona Christian University.
Ms. Gillom began her coaching career in 2004 at Xavier as a head coach, where she led the basketball Gators to a 130-25 record in six seasons. She is a physical education teacher, assistant varsity basketball coach and basketball program director at the school.
Ms. Gillom, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, launched her career with four years as a Lady Rebel at Ole Miss. She then played basketball professionally for the Phoenix Mercury from 1997 to 2002 and for international teams in Italy, Greece, and Turkey.
She also served as head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx and as an assistant coach with the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun.
Ms. Gillom is one of only four female athletes in the world to have won Olympic gold medals as both an athlete and a coach. She played on six different USA basketball teams that won five gold medals, including Olympic gold at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea and she served as an assistant coach for the USA team that won a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
“We are thrilled to have Jennifer at the helm of Xavier’s basketball program,” Sister Lynn Winsor, vice principal for activities and athletic director, said in a release. “Her talent and experience are unparalleled, and she is an outstanding role model for Xavier’s young women as an athlete, a coach and a person.”
Later this month, Ms. Gillom will be honored with the 2017 Legacy Award from the Ole Miss Women’s Council for her outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the University of Mississippi.