Xavier Mothers’ Guild, Dillard’s partner to raise student scholarship dollars

The Xavier College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild and Dillard’s Scottsdale Fashion Square will partner once again on Saturday, April 1 to present this year’s Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort.
The event will begin with a reception at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon and fashion show at noon.
Dillard’s models and Xavier/Brophy students from the class of 2017 will walk the runway to raise scholarship funds for the more than 40 percent of Xavier students who receive financial assistance, according to a press release.
This year’s theme is “The X Club: A Legacy of Sisterhood,” and Xavier parents Kathy Prebil and Anna Zale will chair the event.
For additional information, visit the Xavier Mothers’ Guild website at www.xcpmg.org.