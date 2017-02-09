Xavier Mothers’ Guild, Dillard’s partner to raise student scholarship dollars

On left, Anna and Ashlyn Zale, and Lauren and Kathy Prebil, on right. (submitted photo)

The Xavier College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild and Dillard’s Scottsdale Fashion Square will partner once again on Saturday, April 1 to present this year’s Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort.

The event will begin with a reception at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon and fashion show at noon.

Dillard’s models and Xavier/Brophy students from the class of 2017 will walk the runway to raise scholarship funds for the more than 40 percent of Xavier students who receive financial assistance, according to a press release.

This year’s theme is “The X Club: A Legacy of Sisterhood,” and Xavier parents Kathy Prebil and Anna Zale will chair the event.

For additional information, visit the Xavier Mothers’ Guild website at www.xcpmg.org.

