Xavier launches campus ‘Agape Latte’ conversation

Xavier College Preparatory students with Mr. Stricklin on Dec. 8. (submitted photo)

During the month of December, Xavier College Preparatory became the first high school to launch an “Agape Latte” faith conversation series for its students.

Based on the model that Boston College introduced in 2006, “Agape Latte” is a “caffeinated conversation on faith and life” that utilizes personal narratives shared by faculty members and administrators in a casual, coffee house setting on campus, according to a press release.

Nearly 150 Xavier students attended the school’s inaugural “Agape Latte” event, which was entitled “Amazing Gifts of Grace” and featured Xavier theology teacher Geoffrey Stricklin as its speaker, during their lunch hour on Thursday, Dec. 8.

