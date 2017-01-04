Xavier juniors win national computing recognition
Skylar Smith, on left, and Gillian Vaughn. (submitted photo)
Xavier College Preparatory juniors Gillian Vaughn and Skylar Smith have been awarded “Aspirations in Computing” national honorable mention accolades by the National Center for Women and Information Technology.
The two students were recognized for their demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, proven leadership ability, academic performance, and plans for post‑secondary education, according to a press release.
