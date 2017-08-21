Xavier joins PBS initiative to build next generation of journalists

Xavier College Preparatory announced its participation in the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs program, a national journalism initiative by the PBS NewsHour to connect middle and high school students with public media stations to produce original, youth-focused news reports.
Students at the all-female Phoenix high school will now have the opportunity to create content for the national NewsHour site and the nightly broadcast, which reaches over one million viewers each night, according to a press release.
“The PBS Student Reporting Lab is an excellent opportunity to elevate XPress‘ platform and amplify student voices,” said Xavier senior Madison Kloeber, in the press release.
“Because so many teenagers underestimate the power behind their own words and perspectives, student reporting is an opportunity for teenagers to present topics, events, and people to the public in way that represents their experience.”
Xavier faculty members Frances McMahon Ward and Corinne Cosic will help program leaders develop curriculum to engage young people in news and public affairs, and ensure that the youth voice is active in the conversations about the critical issues facing the nation.
“Passionate educators are the glue that hold this program together,” said program founder Leah Clapman, in the press release. “Every year we discover new ways to expand and improve SRL, with the most innovative and effective ideas coming straight from the teachers on the front lines.”