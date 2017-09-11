Xavier hosts 8th grade day, open house for prospective students

Xavier College Preparatory is hosting its annual eighth grade day on Friday, Oct. 27, and its open house on Oct. 29, for prospective students.
Eighth grade day is an opportunity for eighth grade students to experience Xavier on a school day. Scheduled activities include a welcome assembly, student-led classroom visits, an all-school pep rally and lunch, according to a press release. Eighth grade day will be 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, on the school’s campus.
Xavier is at 4710 N. Fifth Street in Phoenix.
Participation is free, but interested students are required to register online by visiting www.xcp.org, clicking “Admissions,” then “Campus Visits.” That this is a student event, so there will not be any planned activities for parents.
The school’s open house will be noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. Students and parents are invited to attend an informational session, tour the school and meet the faculty and coaches.
Information sessions begin at 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the Virginia G. Piper Performing Arts Center, and student-led campus tours will be available continuously throughout the afternoon. Registration is not necessary.
Additionally, eighth grade students may schedule a visit to Xavier’s campus for a full school day and attend classes with a student ambassador on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday from Nov. 1 through Feb. 8 by visiting www.xcp.org, clicking “Admissions,” then “Campus Visits,” and submitting an online request form in the “Shadow Program” section at the bottom of the page.