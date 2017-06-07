Xavier golf alumna Missy Farr-Kaye makes Arizona State history

Xavier College Preparatory alumna Missy Farr-Kaye coached the Arizona State University women’s golf team to an historic eighth NCAA championship title victory last week, as the Sun Devils defeated Northwestern University to become the winningest collegiate women’s golf program in history.
Additionally, Coach Farr-Kaye earned the title of Women’s Golf Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for her accomplishments during the past season, according to a press release. She was also named the 2016-17 Golf Pride Grips Women’s Golf Coaches Association West Region Coach of the Year.
Coach Farr-Kaye played golf at Xavier before teeing off at ASU. She was a member of the first ASU team to capture a collegiate national championship title in 1990, and now has won NCAA titles as a player (1990), an assistant coach (2009) and a head coach (2017).
After the NCAA victory, Coach Farr-Kaye and current ASU team member Madison Kerley (who is also a Xavier alumna) were interviewed by fellow Xavier alumna and Golf Channel analyst Amanda Blumenherst.