Xavier golf alumna Missy Farr-Kaye makes Arizona State history

Jun 7th, 2017 · by · Comments:

From left: Xavier President Sister Mary Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, Arizona State Head Women’s Golf Coach Missy Farr-Kaye, Google’s Chief Education Evangelist Jaime Casap and Xavier’s Vice Principal for Activities and Athletic Director Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM from an X Breakfast event at which both Ms. Farr-Kaye and Mr. Casap spoke. (Submitted Photo)

Xavier College Preparatory alumna Missy Farr-Kaye coached the Arizona State University women’s golf team to an historic eighth NCAA championship title victory last week, as the Sun Devils defeated Northwestern University to become the winningest collegiate women’s golf program in history.

Additionally, Coach Farr-Kaye earned the title of Women’s Golf Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for her accomplishments during the past season, according to a press release. She was also named the 2016-17 Golf Pride Grips Women’s Golf Coaches Association West Region Coach of the Year.

Coach Farr-Kaye played golf at Xavier before teeing off at ASU. She was a member of the first ASU team to capture a collegiate national championship title in 1990, and now has won NCAA titles as a player (1990), an assistant coach (2009) and a head coach (2017).

After the NCAA victory, Coach Farr-Kaye and current ASU team member Madison Kerley (who is also a Xavier alumna) were interviewed by fellow Xavier alumna and Golf Channel analyst Amanda Blumenherst.

Tags · · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie