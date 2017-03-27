Xavier establishes scholarship in memory of teacher

Xavier College Preparatory has established the Glenda Rauscher Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of the school’s beloved teacher, who passed away on Saturday, March 18, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ms. Rauscher, a graduate of Swarthmore College with master’s degrees from both Harvard University and the University of New Mexico, served Xavier for more than two decades as an AP English and American literature teacher. She retired nine months ago, according to a press release.

Ms. Rauscher’s scholarship will be introduced at the Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show on Saturday, April 1, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort, where several of her former students will offer tributes to her outstanding legacy as a teacher and a person.

Proceeds will assist the nearly 40 percent of Xavier students with financial need.

