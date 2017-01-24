Xavier Dads’ Club to host annual golf tournament on March 10

The Xavier College Preparatory Dads’ Club will host its Annual Heather Farr Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, March 10 at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club in Phoenix.
Chaired by Xavier parents Wally Hale and Doug Folger, the event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with registration, pre-tournament activities, and lunch.
There will be a shotgun start at 12:00 p.m., and an awards cocktail reception following the tournament, according to a press release.
Ticket prices begin at $250 for a single golfer, and all proceeds will benefit Xavier’s students, the release stated.
Visit http://www.xavierprepdadsclub.org/ for registration and sponsorship information.