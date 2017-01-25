Xavier College Preparatory cheer team wins state
The Xavier College Preparatory cheer team (Submitted Photo).
The Xavier College Preparatory’s cheer team won the 2016 Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 1 state championship on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Gilbert High School.
Both Monica Gaspar and Danielle Behrens coached the 25-member team to the championship, according to a press release.
The Gators’ spirit line competes in Division I, which is the largest of three division in Arizona. This division features schools such as Chaparral High School, Desert Mountain High School and Horizon High School.
