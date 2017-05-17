Xavier College Prep bids farewell to class of 2017

Xavier College Preparatory graduated 277 seniors Saturday, May 13, at the school’s 71st Annual Commencement at St. Francis Xavier Church, 4715 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.
Members of the Class of 2017 were accepted by more than 300 colleges and universities and the graduates were collectively awarded over $23 million in merit-based scholarships. All of the graduating class will attend college in the fall.
Through a dual-enrollment partnership that Xavier and Rio Salado College began 30 years ago, 39 Xavier seniors graduated with both a Xavier diploma and an Associate of Arts degree. Furthermore, two students graduated with a Xavier diploma, an Associate of Arts degree and an Associate of Science degree.
Among its many other accolades, Xavier’s Class of 2017 includes 20 National Merit Scholarship Finalists, Commended Scholars and National Hispanic Recognition Program Finalists; two Presidential Scholar nominees; and numerous AP Scholars.
In addition, 14 graduates have signed national collegiate letters of intent to play their respective sports at 13 different colleges and universities throughout the U.S.
Founded in 1943, Xavier graduated its first class of eleven young women in 1947. The school will celebrate its 75th anniversary throughout the 2017-2018 school year.