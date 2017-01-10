Xavier coach, ASU alumna wins ‘Player of the Year’ honors for 12th time

Tui Selvaratnam, front row in white sweatshirt, with several of her past and present Xavier players. (submitted photo)

Xavier College Preparatory’s Associate Athletic Director and Co-Head Varsity Golf Coach, Tui Selvaratnam, has been named “Player of the Year” by the Arizona Women’s Golf Association for the 12th time in her career.

An alumna of Arizona State University, Ms. Selvaratnam last won Player of the Year honors in 2011, according to a press release.

She will be honored at a banquet on Jan. 26 at the Moon Valley Country Club.

Ms. Selvaratnam and Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM, who is Xavier’s vice principal of activities and athletic director, recently coached Xavier’s golf team to its sixth consecutive state championship and 34th state title in school history, the release stated.

