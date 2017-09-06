Xavier, Brophy theater productions win 14 National Youth Arts Awards

Xavier College Preparatory and Brophy College Preparatory captured 14 National Youth Arts Awards and 24 additional nominations for their 2016-17 joint productions of In The Heights, Once In A Lifetime, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, and The Laramie Project.
Awards and nominations for the four joint productions are:
Awards:
- Outstanding Production – In The Heights
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play – Liz Grannis, Once In A Lifetime
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical – Gabby Vatistas, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play – Spencer Cobin, Once in a Lifetime
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play – Nico Pacioni, Once in a Lifetime
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical – Daniel Weinberger, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Payton Bioletto, In the Heights
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – McKenna Dersam, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Greer Tornquist, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical – Griffin Fletcher, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
- Outstanding Ensemble – How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
- Outstanding Choreography – Kristina Nagaran, Caroline Wagner, and Ian White, In the Heights
- Outstanding Direction – Janice Robillard, In the Heights
- Outstanding Direction – Maureen Dias, The Laramie Project
Nominations:
- Outstanding Production – How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Outstanding Production – The Laramie Project
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical – Julia Miller, In the Heights
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical – Griffin Fletcher, In the Heights
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Kelyn Adams, In the Heights
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Liz Grannis, In the Heights
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Kate Shein, In the Heights
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play – Katie Coury, Once in a Lifetime
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play – Kate Shein, Once in a Lifetime
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play – Mary Long, The Laramie Project
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play – Rachel Steinheiser, The Laramie Project
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical – Spencer Coben, In the Heights
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play – Stokely Berg, The Laramie Project
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play – Devin McManimon McNally, The Laramie Project
- Outstanding Ensemble – In the Heights
- Outstanding Ensemble – The Laramie Project
- Outstanding Costume Design – Kristina Nagaran, Once in a Lifetime
- Outstanding Lighting Design – Jonah Nelson, In the Heights
- Outstanding Set Design – Teresa Corderman and Thomas Lytle, In the Heights
- Outstanding Set Design – Marc Kelly, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
- Outstanding Choreography – Dale Nakagawa, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
- Outstanding Sound Design – Preston Doyle, In the Heights
- Outstanding Musical Direction – Reynaldo Saenz, In the Heights
- Outstanding Musical Direction – Curtis Moeller, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying