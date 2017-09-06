Xavier, Brophy theater productions win 14 National Youth Arts Awards

Sep 6th, 2017 · by · Comments:

A photo of the Xavier and Brophy Theater production of “In the Heights” (submitted photo)

Xavier College Preparatory and Brophy College Preparatory captured 14 National Youth Arts Awards and 24 additional nominations for their 2016-17 joint productions of In The Heights, Once In A Lifetime, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, and The Laramie Project.

Awards and nominations for the four joint productions are:

Awards:

  • Outstanding Production – In The Heights
  • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play – Liz Grannis, Once In A Lifetime
  • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical – Gabby Vatistas, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
  • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play – Spencer Cobin, Once in a Lifetime
  • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play – Nico Pacioni, Once in a Lifetime
  • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical – Daniel Weinberger, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Payton Bioletto, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – McKenna Dersam, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Greer Tornquist, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical – Griffin Fletcher, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
  • Outstanding Ensemble – How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
  • Outstanding Choreography – Kristina Nagaran, Caroline Wagner, and Ian White, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Direction – Janice Robillard, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Direction – Maureen Dias, The Laramie Project

Nominations:

  • Outstanding Production – How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
    Outstanding Production – The Laramie Project
  • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical – Julia Miller, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical – Griffin Fletcher, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Kelyn Adams, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Liz Grannis, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical – Kate Shein, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play – Katie Coury, Once in a Lifetime
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play – Kate Shein, Once in a Lifetime
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play – Mary Long, The Laramie Project
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play – Rachel Steinheiser, The Laramie Project
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical – Spencer Coben, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play – Stokely Berg, The Laramie Project 
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a PlayDevin McManimon McNally, The Laramie Project
  • Outstanding Ensemble – In the Heights
  • Outstanding Ensemble – The Laramie Project
  • Outstanding Costume Design – Kristina Nagaran, Once in a Lifetime
  • Outstanding Lighting Design – Jonah Nelson, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Set Design – Teresa Corderman and Thomas Lytle, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Set Design – Marc Kelly, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
  • Outstanding Choreography – Dale Nakagawa, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
  • Outstanding Sound Design – Preston Doyle, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Musical Direction – Reynaldo Saenz, In the Heights
  • Outstanding Musical Direction – Curtis Moeller, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Tags · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie