University of Phoenix awards scholarships to Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

University of Phoenix presented three full scholarships to members of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation who demonstrated three core values of self-sufficiency, personal development and education.
The scholarships will allow three women an opportunity to complete an undergraduate or master’s degree program at University of Phoenix, according to a press release.
“Fresh Start is proud of these women and what they’ve accomplished – we look forward to seeing the difference they will make while pursuing their higher education goals,” said Susan Berman, president and CEO of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, in the press release.
“As a University of Phoenix graduate myself, I understand the quality education these women will receive which will provide them with an opportunity to enhance their careers and provide additional support as they make a difference in the world.”
University of Phoenix understands the importance of making higher education accessible for students of all ages and backgrounds.
The university takes its social responsibility to its students and the communities it serves very seriously and is particularly adept at aiding non-traditional students complete their education by designing programs around their busy lives, the press release stated.
“We’re pleased to collaborate with Fresh Start Women’s Foundation to empower women to transform their lives through education and engagement,” said Constance St. Germain, executive dean of University of Phoenix Colleges of Humanities & Sciences, Social Sciences and Security & Criminal Justice, in the press release.
“Fresh Start trains young women to overcome obstacles and become leaders so they, in turn, can help others; and the university is happy to help the educational goals of these women.”
Recipients of the University of Phoenix Fresh Start Women’s Foundation Scholarships are:
Patricia Arreola
Ms. Arreola has participated in Fresh Start’s workshops and will apply her scholarship toward earning a Master of Business Administration. She credits Fresh Start for her personal development and growth and has utilized the principles she learned through Fresh Start in all areas of her life, especially with raising her three children.
Her leadership ability has played a role in her work as an elementary school teacher in one of the most minimally resourced, at-risk regions in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and as a project coordinator serving one of the demographics most in need. She has a desire to serve the underprivileged and conveys her story to as many students in challenging environments as possible, planting seeds of hope and confidence.
Amanda La Rue
Ms. La Rue is currently in the Fresh Start Small Business Startup Program. She has a passion for everything business and will use her scholarship to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Business. At work, she chairs four different committees that represents diversity, illiteracy, charitable giving and community outreach.
Through Fresh Start, she offers tutoring help to clients and provides others guidance and support in school-related matters and their personal lives. She is also a leader and mentor in her church’s young women’s group. She is a powerful example of how women can work, go to school, have a family, and not be defined by what has happened in their past, but instead by the work they do now.
Leslie Ramirez
Ms. Ramirez participated in Fresh Start programs and is now a full-time employee in Fresh Start’s Family Law Support Services Department. She will use her scholarship to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business with a Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship Certificate which will prepare her personally and professionally.
Working at Fresh Start helped her realize that serving women improve their lives and pursue their goals was what she wanted to do with her life. She believes her own experience with overcoming challenges helps other women receiving Fresh Start services. Earning her degree will demonstrate, especially to her son, that no goal is too big to accomplish.
For more information about University of Phoenix scholarship opportunities, including scholarship terms and conditions, visit http://www.phoenix.edu/scholarships.
For more information about these programs, including on-time completion rates, the median debt incurred by students who completed the program and other important information, please visit phoenix.edu/programs/gainful-employment.