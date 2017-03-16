Tesseract School to host spring raffle to raise funds for scholarships, local charity

Tesseract School at 4800 E. Doubletree Ranch Road in Paradise Valley announced Wednesday, March 15 the launch of its spring raffle Jewel in the Desert — Spring Event with the final prize drawings slated for May 12.
Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Tesseract Scholarship and School Support funds as well as United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, according to a press release.
“At Tesseract School, we believe it is imperative to find ways to individualize learning experiences that support student success,” Head of School Bruce Werber said in a release.
“We believe that effort is key, not just being smart but working hard and not fearing setbacks. Learning from challenge and failure — pushing ahead, persevering and learning to take risks outside the usual comfort zone of learning. Skills are important but then to apply those skills through real-world experiences and hands-on learning is critical. Experience and practice higher level thinking skills of analysis, synthesis, thinking critically and problem-solving is our goal for all students.”
Tesseract School awards need-based scholarships for children in early childhood through eight grade.
The school created those scholarships because its tuition can be out of the realm of possibility for potential students. The school said in a release it wants all qualified students to have the chance to attend.
United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona not only works with those afflicted by the disease, but also work with those with an array of disabilities including autism, sensory processing disorder, genetic disorders and birth defects among many others.