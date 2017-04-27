Tara Dugel receives lifetime honor from Columbia University

Tara Anne Dugel, a 2016 graduate of Phoenix Country Day School, has been inducted into the prestigious Columbia University Athletic Department’s 4.0 Club.
Ms. Dugel is currently a freshman in Columbia University in New York City, where she was recruited for the varsity squash team. Ivy League Squash is a Division I sport.
On April 4, at the Columbia University Athletic Department Scholar Athlete Awards Ceremony, Ms. Dugel was not only awarded the Dean’s List but also inducted into the select Columbia University Athletic Department’s 4.0 Club.
Only varsity athletes who achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA are inducted into this very prestigious club as lifetime members. Out of almost 800 current varsity athletes in Columbia University, Ms. Dugel was one of only three Columbia College freshmen who were inducted into the 4.0 Club and the only varsity freshman squash player.
Asked how she manages to train 15 to 20 hours a week in a Division I Ivy League sport and maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA in Columbia University, Ms. Dugel answered quite simply: “PCDS just prepared me! In PCDS, I learned how to research, collaborate, and write. Most importantly, I learned how to manage my time. I may not have fully realized or appreciated how much I was learning at PCDS when I was there, but I do now … and I am very grateful.”
Ms. Dugel is currently considering several international and domestic summer internship offers and intends to apply to law school upon graduation from Columbia University in 2020.
Editor's Note: Brenna Dugel is Tara Dugel’s sister, and a student at Phoenix Country Day School.