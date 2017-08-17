Schmitt, Freiman to address Xavier’s X breakfast, student body

Aug 17th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Eight-time Olympic swimming medalist Allison Schmitt will deliver the keynote address to approximately 1,000 guests at Xavier College Preparatory’s 10th annual X Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, on the school’s campus.

Golf Channel analyst and former Ladies Professional Golf Association golfer Amanda Blumenherst Freiman, who is a graduate of both Xavier and Duke University, will be this year’s alumna speaker.  After the breakfast, both Ms. Schmitt and Ms. Freiman will address Xavier’s student body of 1,200 young women, according to a press release.

Co-chaired by Xavier parents Amy and Dan Mahoney, X Breakfast will kick off Xavier’s 75th anniversary celebration by raising proceeds to benefit the school’s Legacy of Leadership Capital Campaign. All members and friends of the Xavier community are welcome to attend the event.

Although registration is free, guests are encouraged to support the school with a financial contribution.

To register or to obtain additional information, email XCP-X-Breakfast@xcp.org or call 602-240-3133.

Tags · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie