Schmitt, Freiman to address Xavier’s X breakfast, student body

Eight-time Olympic swimming medalist Allison Schmitt will deliver the keynote address to approximately 1,000 guests at Xavier College Preparatory’s 10th annual X Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, on the school’s campus.
Golf Channel analyst and former Ladies Professional Golf Association golfer Amanda Blumenherst Freiman, who is a graduate of both Xavier and Duke University, will be this year’s alumna speaker. After the breakfast, both Ms. Schmitt and Ms. Freiman will address Xavier’s student body of 1,200 young women, according to a press release.
Co-chaired by Xavier parents Amy and Dan Mahoney, X Breakfast will kick off Xavier’s 75th anniversary celebration by raising proceeds to benefit the school’s Legacy of Leadership Capital Campaign. All members and friends of the Xavier community are welcome to attend the event.
Although registration is free, guests are encouraged to support the school with a financial contribution.
To register or to obtain additional information, email XCP-X-Breakfast@xcp.org or call 602-240-3133.