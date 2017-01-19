RSPS senior awarded prestigious scholarship for excellence

Rancho Solano Preparatory senior Josh Kaplan, has been awarded the Bryan Cameron Education Foundation Scholarship.
The foundation awards four-year, full-tuition, merit-based undergraduate scholarships to exceptional high school students who have demonstrated excellence in academics, extracurricular activities, leadership, and community service, according to a press release.
The Cameron Impact Scholar is unique among their high-achieving peers in their desire to make an impact on their communities and in the world at large.
The scholar aspires to contribute to positive forces for change and plans to tailor their education to that end.
“Josh’s contributions and talents are extraordinarily varied and equally impactful,” the press release stated.
He is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme candidate, school president, a musician who plays piano, sings, and is a master whistler, athlete, and founder of GOALS — Giving Opportunities to All Who Love Soccer.