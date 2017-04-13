Political activist Garry Kasparov visits PCDS

Apr 13th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Garry Kasparov, in center, with Phoenix Country Day School students. (submitted photo)

During April, Phoenix Country Day School was honored to host world chess champion and political activist, Garry Kasparov, for an insightful chat with students.

In a conversation moderated by Upper School history teacher (and former chess coach) Matt Guthrie, Mr. Kasparov enlightened students with stories of escaping Russia, his views on Russia’s influence in the recent U.S. election, and what is was like to be the first human to successfully defeat a supercomputer (Deep Blue) in chess, according to a press release.

“Dictators don’t ask ‘why?’ only ‘why not,'” Mr. Kasparov said, when asked by a current student about the current political climate and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As long as a dictator looks strong, he’s immune. As long as (Putin) looks strong, by defying the United States, defying NATO, then no one will challenge him. He knows that the moment he’s weak, he’s done.”

After the event, Mr. Kasparov remarked often at how impressed he was with the PCDS students’ insights and thoughtful questions, the release stated.

Mr. Kasparov’s visit was made possible by Supreme Court Justice and former PCDS parent, grandparent, and Trustee, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

She, along with PCDS Advisory Trustee Gay Wray, were able to arrange Mr. Kasparov’s PCDS visit prior to serving as a keynote speaker at the O’Connor Institute.

Phoenix Country Day School is at 3901 E. Stanford Dr. in Paradise Valley.

Tags · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie