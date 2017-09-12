Phoenix student awarded scholarship for being a rising star in grocery industry

The National Grocers Association, the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has awarded Phoenix student Denise Malkoon with the Asparagus Club Scholarship.
The Asparagus Club Scholarship is given each year to an outstanding applicant who is pursuing a career in the grocery industry with a strong understanding of academic, personal and professional goals to help them achieve this accomplishment, according to a press release.
The scholarship is worth $2,000 for up to four semesters, through the NGA Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)3.
“The supermarket industry is challenging for even the best operators, which is why we’re investing in the best and brightest today for the challenges of tomorrow,” said Peter J. Larkin, president and CEO of NGA, in a prepared statement. “It’s clear that Denise will bring as much dedication to the grocery business as she does her schoolwork.”
Ms. Malkoon is pursuing a degree in entrepreneurial student mentorship in higher education at Arizona State University and operates Peanut Butter Americano, LLC.
“Winning this scholarship means that I can focus on my job and do it well. I’m so looking forward to that,” said Ms. Malkoon in a prepared statement.