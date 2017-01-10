Phoenix Country Day students vie for free-throw shooting title

A view of the free-throw competition 10-11 year-old division. (submitted photo)

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Phoenix Country Day School students shined in the Elks Club National Free-Throw Shooting Competition in Wickenburg, where one of Arizona’s four regional championships took place.

In his first year in the 8-9 year-old division PCDS second-grader Carson Rose finished third, having to prevail in a double-overtime shootout to capture one of the top three slots, according to a press release.

His older brother Logan Rose, a fourth-grader at PCDS, won the 10-11 year-old division and now moves onto the State Championships Feb. 11, in Apache Junction where the winners from each of Arizona’s four regions will square off.

Last year, Logan finished second at the State Championships in the 8-9 age group before moving up this year, the release stated.

Winners of the state championships will move onto Las Vegas in later February where they will compete against champions from 11 other states and U.S. territories in order to qualify for the national championship in Chicago, and a plaque in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Phoenix Country Day School is located 3901 E. Stanford Dr. in Paradise Valley.

A view of the free-throw competition 8-9 year-old division. (submitted photo)

