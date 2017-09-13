Phoenix Country Day School begins historic school year

Recently, Phoenix Country Day School began the 2017-18 school year embracing traditions and new beginnings.
At the school’s annual First Friday Celebration, seniors escorted their Kindergarten Buddies across the campus bridge into an all-school assembly which featured the introduction of the newest members of the PCDS community — the pre-kindergarten members of the PCDS Class of 2031.
At the assembly, student speakers encouraged their classmates to embrace the many opportunities available to them in the new school year, from engaging classes to new friendships to innumerable clubs and extra-curricular opportunities, according to a press release.
This school year will be historic at PCDS as the school will also celebrate its 50th Annual Blue & Gold Celebration in October, as well as the anticipated culmination of its campus renewal campaign, THRIVE.
Over the past four years, THRIVE has dramatically impacted the PCDS community, featuring the construction of the Dady Aquatic & Tennis Center, the Najaf Gymnasium and Garvin Walk of Champions, and the Shin Center for Art, Science & Innovation.
The final project, a new administrative building and front entry to the school called the Shepard Welcome Center, is slated to open in the Spring of 2018, the press release stated.