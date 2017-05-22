PCDS senior signs to dive at Brown University

Phoenix Country Day School springboard diver Evan Pittman signed a Letter of Intent to attend Brown University, a Division I Ivy League school, in Providence, RI on Thursday, May 18.
Mr. Pittman will compete as a member of the Brown University Men’s Swimming and Diving team in the fall, according to a press release.
The diver and well-known powerlifter spent three seasons with the PCDS swimming and diving team. He was a three-time state diving finalist at the Arizona state championships, and a member of the PCDS Eagles’ 2016 Division III Boys Swimming and Diving state championship team.
Mr. Pittman also trains and competes with the Clavadistas del Sol diving club in Scottsdale.
After making official visits to multiple universities in the fall, Mr. Pittman decided that Brown University was the best place to continue his education and athletic career, the press release stated.
He was accepted in December via early decision.
“I loved the warm and inclusive feel and culture of the Brown campus, it’s an elite university, and everyone I met — from students walking around campus to my future coaches and teammates — had this positive, kind vibe,” Mr. Pittman said in the press release. “I believe Brown is a place where I can fit in right away and make an immediate contribution, and I am excited to be a Brown Bear.”
An accomplished athlete in multiple sports, Mr. Pittman has won 47 medals over seven years of national competition at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games (43 of them gold).
He has also won more than 20 national and international championship titles in powerlifting and strongman competition, breaking hundreds of state, national and world records, and is a black belt in the Korean martial art of Taekwondo, the press release stated. Mr. Pittman has earned Academic All-American status three times, and was selected twice as Amateur Athletic Union strength sports national athlete of the year.
“I have really enjoyed working with Evan these past two years,” said his private springboard diving coach and Olympian Barb Nejman, of Scottsdale, said in the press release.
“Evan is the most perfect combination of athlete, artist and academic that I have seen in 40 years of coaching, and I expect great things from him in the future.”
He has also been recognized for his extensive community and civic service, including performing with his violin for more than 70,000 people over the past six years at assisted living and veterans’ homes, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and at numerous events and ceremonies.
Having earned the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, America’s highest award for volunteerism, in both 2015 and in 2016, Mr. Pittman was recently selected as the 2017 city of Phoenix Outstanding Young Man of the Year.
“I’ve been blessed to have been recognized for the work I have done in the community and with local government,” Mr. Pittman said in the press release.
“Winning the overall city of Phoenix Outstanding Young Man of the Year was a great honor, but what was even better was being recognized among so many great high school students who are doing fantastic things in their communities. I appreciate being able to give back, because I have been so fortunate in my life, and I will continue my volunteerism and civic involvement at Brown.”
Brown University is a private Ivy League research university in Providence, R.I. founded in 1764. Brown is the seventh-oldest institution of higher education in the United States and one of the nine Colonial Colleges established before the American Revolution.
An AP Scholar, Mr. Pittman is in receipt of scholarships from AXA, the Joe Foss Institute, Ronald McDonald House of Phoenix, Fisher House Foundation, Soroptimist International, Phoenix Rotary 100, and the American Legion Auxiliary. He plans to study statistics and Africana Studies at Brown.
To learn more about Mr. Pittman, visit his personal website at http://worldsstrongestviolinist.com.