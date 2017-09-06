Paradise Valley Rotary Club donates 2,600 dictionaries to students

The Rotary Club of Paradise Valley continued its annual dictionary distribution tradition, with nearly 2,600 books given to Paradise Valley Unified School District third graders.
In total, the Paradise Valley Rotary Club has donated just under 35,000 dictionaries in 13 years, according to a press release.
Friends and family met at the Merlino Ranch to place stickers in the dictionaries, the press release stated, adding that the event is a group favorite.
“Having placed so many dictionaries into the hands of young students is a great source of pride for the members,” the press release stated.
The Paradise Valley Rotary Club supports numerous other causes such as Neighborhood ministries, junior achievement, Ballet Arizona and student scholarships.