‘Once in a Lifetime’ to be presented by high school students

The Xavier and Brophy College Prep’s theater groups are teaming up to present four performances of “Once in a Lifetime” this spring.
Performance dates will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, and a matinée performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, according to a press release.
Considered one of the great “mad cap” comedies, “Once in a Lifetime” tells the tale of three struggling Vaudeville artists who decide to throw care to the wind and try their luck in Hollywood where the “talkies” have just hit. With a little bit of luck, conniving, unwitting successes, and hilarious blunders, the three find fame, fortune, and failure all at the same time.
Janice Robillard, who is the head of Xavier’s drama department, will direct the production, the release stated.
All performances will be held in the Kemper and Ethel Marley Theater in the Virginia G. Piper Performing Arts Center on Xavier College Preparatory’s campus, 4710 N. 5th St.
The ticket price will be $10 for all patrons and may be purchased online at www.xcp.org or at the door. There will be general seating only.
For additional information, contact Xavier’s Jackson Box Office at pacbox@xcp.org or 602-240-3161.