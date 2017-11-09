Xavier College Preparatory’s swim and dive team captured the Division I state championship on Nov. 4 at the Skyline Aquatic Center, dedicating their victory to their beloved coach, Maureen “Mo” Rankin, who lost her battle with cancer in September.
Xavier’s victory was the 28th state swim and dive title in school history, according to a press release.
Two of Xavier’s relay teams placed first: the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle.
Xavier seniors Kaitlyn McCoy and Mary Roediger, sophomore Olivia Paliscak, and freshwoman Paola Guerra, make up the 200-yard medley team; while Olivia Paliscak, Mary Roediger, Paola Guerra, and freshwoman Kelly Scott makeup the 200-yard freestyle relay team.
The third Gator team placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, comprised of Kaitlyn McCoy, sophomores Victoria Dow and Madeleine Wright, and freshwoman Mia Rankin, who is Coach Mo’s daughter.
Xavier’s top individual honors went to Kaitlyn McCoy, who won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke; Mary Roediger, who placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 50-yard freestyle; Mia Rankin, who finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and third in the 200-yard individual medley; and Paola Guerra, who placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“Coach of the Year” honors were awarded to the late Coach Mo and accepted by her husband, Mark Rankin, and Jennifer James, who coached the team together after her passing, the press release stated.