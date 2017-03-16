Hundreds of middle school students attend ‘Girls Have IT Day’

Girls Have IT Day was held at Xavier College Preparatory Friday, March 10. (submitted photo)

More than 400 female middle school students from across the Valley, Casa Grande, Tucson, and various other parts of the state attended Xavier College Preparatory’s ninth annual “Girls Have IT Day!” on Friday, March 10.

Part of the Arizona SciTech Festival, this year’s free event promoted young women’s involvement in science, information technology, engineering, art, and math and was made possible through the generous support of the Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Foundation, according to a press release.

Following an assembly and keynote lecture by Shae Hart, who is an Xavier alumna, recent Carnegie Mellon University graduate, and current Santa Clara University mechanical engineering graduate student, the middle school students participated in a hands-on, STEAM-focused activity conference hosted by more than 100 Xavier student mentors representing many of the high school’s 75 student clubs.

