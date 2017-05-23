High school students embark on summer study abroad trips
Xavier students who participated in a community service project last summer at a school in San Diego, Nicaragua. (submitted photo)
More than 70 Xavier College Preparatory students and faculty members will travel to Ecuador, France, Ireland, and Nicaragua this summer with the school’s International Studies Program.
Xavier launched its international program five years ago to provide the school’s students and faculty with global religious, educational, cultural, and service offerings, according to a press release.
In addition to the program’s summer opportunities, 20 students crossed the Atlantic Ocean earlier in the school year to participate in Xavier’s annual exchange program that welcomes German students to Arizona each fall and sends Xavier students to Aachen, Germany, each winter.
Last month, 54 students, faculty, parents, and community members embarked on an Easter pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, that Xavier has been offering for the past 17 years.
