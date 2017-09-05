Female leaders address Xavier community, students at 75th anniversary kickoff

Eight-time Olympic swimming medalist Allison Schmitt will deliver the keynote address to approximately 1,000 guests at Xavier College Preparatory’s 10th annual X Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Golf Channel analyst and former Ladies Professional Golf Association golfer Amanda Blumenherst Freiman, who is a graduate of both Xavier and Duke University, will be this year’s alumna speaker.
After the breakfast, both Ms. Schmitt and Ms. Freiman will address Xavier’s student body of approximately 1,200 young women, according to a press release.
Co-chaired by Xavier parents Amy and Dan Mahoney, X Breakfast will kick off Xavier’s 75th anniversary celebration by raising proceeds to benefit the school’s Legacy of Leadership Capital Campaign.
Wildflower Bread Company and Passport Coffee and Tea are sponsoring the breakfast fare, and corporate sponsors to date include Spellman Hardwoods, Trench Shore Rentals, CAS Chiropractic, and AZPetVet.com.
All members and friends of the Xavier community are welcome to attend the event. Although registration is free, guests are encouraged to support the school with a financial contribution.
The X Breakfast will be held on the school campus at 4710 N. Fifth St. in Phoenix.
To register or to obtain additional event information, email XCP-X-Breakfast@xcp.org or call 602-240-3133. To discuss corporate sponsorship, contact Richard Hubbard at rhubbard@xcp.org or 602-240-3123.