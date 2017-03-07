Eleven Xavier students honored by National Center for Women

Eleven Xavier College Preparatory students were honored by the National Center for Women and Information Technology as state winners of this year’s “Aspirations in Computing” awards.
Xavier senior Maeneka Grewal; juniors Ashley Bruner, Carolina Cisneros, Katherine Hann, Edel Healy, Andrea Muniz, Lilly Pace, Skylar Smith, Dominika Swierkosz, Gillian Vaughn; and sophomore Caroline Hyland were recognized for their accomplishments and aspirations in computing.
Ms. Cisneros won an “Aspirations in Computing” award last year as well, according to a press release.
The “Aspirations in Computing” award is a program of the National Center for Women and Information Technology, a coalition of over 650 universities, corporations, and organizations dedicated to increasing the meaningful participation of women in computing.
The award was created to acknowledge the computing aspirations of young women, introduce them to leadership opportunities in the field, and generate visibility for women’s participation in computing-related pursuits.
Award winners have been selected for their outstanding aptitude and interest in computing and desire to pursue computing-related studies of occupations, the release stated.
The award program is supported by lifetime sponsor Apple, and national sponsors AT&T, Bank of America, Bloomberg, Google, HP Enterprise, Intel, Qualcomm and Microsoft, with additional support from Motorola Solutions Foundation, Northrop Grumman and Symantec.