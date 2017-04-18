Celebrate first local ‘2E’ private school April 29

Gateway Academy will be hosting a community event celebrating the grand opening of its new campus with fun-filled hands-on educational activities on Saturday, April 29.
Starting at 11 a.m. families will have a chance to explore the new campus, located in the picturesque Phoenix Mountain Preserve at 3939 E. Shea Blvd. in Paradise Valley.
Gateway Academy is a private K-12th grade day school specializing in Twice-Exceptional students, academically bright with High Functioning Autism, according to a press release.
The new campus will create the first private day school in the state of Arizona serving this unique population, the release stated.
Twice-Exceptional education is an educational approach backed by 35 years of research and best practices tailored to the unique needs of 2e students.
Gateway serves students that have a diagnosis of High Functioning Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Attention Deficit Disorder, Anxiety, Depression, Social/School Anxiety, and other learning disabilities.
Gateway is the only school in the state of Arizona solely specializing in this population, and is celebrating over 12 years in the Valley, the release stated.
“This campus and this day have truly been made possible by the generous community donors and teams volunteers,” Founder of Gateway Academy, Robin Sweet, said in the press release.
“The public is invited to celebrate the students, people and businesses from all over the Valley who have selflessly and tirelessly supported Gateway Academy.”
The event will include live entertainment by the Gateway Academy Rock Band and Bill Dutcher Modern Acoustic Guitarist and hands-on educational activities such as a tortoise habitat, which will allow children to learn about the animal through close interaction.
There will be a variety of delicious foods and snacks to choose from, provided by restaurants from all over the Valley, including CarH’s Kitchen Food Truck, JJ’s Louisiana BBQ, Rita’s Italian Ice, and more, the release stated.
Other activities include Nerf Wars and Bubble Soccer. Bubble Soccer allows kids to run and play while staying safe inside a giant inflatable ball. School of Dronez will be on campus providing everyone the opportunity to learn about drones and even how to fly them.
There will also be several booths around campus providing families and other community members with information on 2e students and the resources that are available for them.
Citivan Foundation, Scottsdale Community College, The Clubhouse Innovative Therapy Centers will have a booth on campus, as well as Silver Tree Special Needs Planning, and Hunkapi Programs Inc.- Horse and Garden therapies will also have a booth where community members can learn about the healing power of horses.