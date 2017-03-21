CCS students donate funds, assemble meals to help hungry children

More than 70 children in Cambodia will have a years worth of meals due to a visit to Feed My Starving Children by the elementary students of Christ Church School on Thursday, March 9.
Students and chaperones worked together to assemble 26,352 meals, according to a press release.
“It is great to be able to help other kids, and everybody worked together and cheered each other on,” said CCS fourth grade student Kai Cestero, in the press release.
FMSC is a non-profit Christian organization committed to feeding children hungry in body and spirit. The approach is simple: children and adults hand-pack meals specifically formulated for malnourished children, and FMSC ships the meals to distribution partners in nearly 70 countries around the world, the release stated.
“It was really fun doing all the jobs, but I liked boxing up all the bags of food best,” added fourth grade student Gunnar Romley in the press release. “I also liked tasting the food at the end and it was good!”
The CCS volunteers labeled packages, scooped a mix of vitamins, dried vegetables, soy, and rice into bags, weighed and sealed each bag, and packed the bags into 122 boxes.
At the end of the session, everyone prayed over the packed boxes of food and volunteers tasted a sample of the bagged meal.
CCS families and staff members also collected quarters in candy tubes, donating over $1,400 to FMSC, which will provide materials for about 6,000 additional meals.
Many students worked to earn their donations by helping at home, being kind to others, or doing additional chores. To learn more about Feed My Starving Children or make a contribution, visit www.fmsc.org.