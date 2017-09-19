5 PCDS students named National Merit Semifinalists

Five of the 70 members of the PCDS Class of 2018 have been named Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
As semi-finalists, these PCDS seniors will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for one of three possible scholarships, including National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, corporate-sponsored merit scholarships, or college-sponsored merit scholarships, according to a press release.
The five Phoenix Country Day School Semifinalists are Sally Tepper, Nikasha Patel, Dara Zayanderoudi, Anika Sanghvi, and Sophia Bailey.
They earned the designation of semi-finalist after placing in the top one-percent of testers in last October’s PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. These five students are among the top scorers in the state of Arizona and nationally, the press release stated.
Since its founding in 1961, PCDS has been recognized by colleges and universities throughout the country for producing high-academic, well-rounded, and especially prepared graduates. In a given year, 100 percent of PCDS graduates are accepted to a four-year college or university, with approximately 75 percent of those graduates matriculating out-of-state.
Over the last four years, PCDS has graduated 241 students who are currently matriculated at 101 colleges and universities. This group includes 23 collegiate athletes, 28 first-generation college-bound students, and multiple merit-based scholarship recipients.
“It’s exciting to see our students recognized nationally. We are proud of their accomplishments and confident they will flourish as PCDS graduates,” Associate Head of School & Director of College Counseling, Patrick McHonnett said in a prepared statement.
Phoenix Country Day School is in Paradise Valley at 3901 E. Stanford Drive.