2018 National Merit Scholarship Competition: 8 Xavier students recognized

Sep 27th, 2017

Pictured from left are Kate Straneva, Elizabeth Self, Jordan Bassett, Brooke Howard, Kate Hubbard, Katherine Hann, Claire Fleming, and Eleanor Carlos. (submitted photo)

Xavier College Preparatory has announced that eight seniors have been recognized for excellence in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Competition.

Three Xavier seniors — Claire Fleming, Katherine Hann, and Brooke Howard — were named Semi-Finalists for scoring in the top one-half of one percent of the approximately 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools nationwide who took the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Five Xavier students — Jordan Bassett, Eleanor Carlos, Kate Hubbard, Elizabeth Self, and Kate Straneva — were named Commended Students in recognition of their exceptional academic promise.

