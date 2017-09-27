2018 National Merit Scholarship Competition: 8 Xavier students recognized

Xavier College Preparatory has announced that eight seniors have been recognized for excellence in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Competition.
Three Xavier seniors — Claire Fleming, Katherine Hann, and Brooke Howard — were named Semi-Finalists for scoring in the top one-half of one percent of the approximately 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools nationwide who took the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Five Xavier students — Jordan Bassett, Eleanor Carlos, Kate Hubbard, Elizabeth Self, and Kate Straneva — were named Commended Students in recognition of their exceptional academic promise.