1,275 guests attend Xavier’s fashion show, raise student scholarship dollars

The Xavier College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild partnered with Dillard’s Scottsdale Fashion Square to present its annual Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort on Saturday, April 1.
This year’s theme was “The X Club: A Legacy of Sisterhood,” and Xavier parents Kathy Prebil, who is also an Xavier alumna, and Anna Zale chaired the event, according to a press release.
A capacity crowd of 1,275 guests attended.
The festivities began with a reception, followed by a luncheon and fashion show. Professional models showcased fashions from Dillard’s spring collections, and more than 250 Xavier and Brophy seniors walked the runway to lively music and choreographed routines.
Former Xavier parent Betsy Haenel, whose daughter Katie graduated from Xavier in 2013, was honored with the school’s prestigious Founders Award for her dedication to Xavier’s mission to educate young women of faith, the release stated.
All proceeds raised at the event will benefit the more than 40 percent of Xavier students who receive financial assistance.
A special tribute collection introduced the newly created Glenda Rauscher Memorial Scholarship Fund, which honors the beloved Xavier teacher who passed away last month.
Xavier’s fashion show began in the 1950s as an alumnae event, became a Girls Athletic Association activity in the 1960s, later showcased the fashions that Xavier students created in their home economics classes, and ultimately evolved into the event that it is today.