Zillow economist to deliver keynote address at ‘Everything Infill’ event

Homeowners Financial Group, with Fidelity National Title Agency, has announced the lineup for the 3rd annual Everything Infill.
This event is geared toward professionals who want to know the ins and outs of infill development — where it’s happening, how it’s changing and what homebuyers can expect of infill property.
Everything Infill will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, 4949 E. Lincoln Drive in the Town of Paradise Valley.
The afternoon’s keynote speaker is Zillow Senior Economist Skylar Olsen, who will provide a national and local perspective of the infill market, according to a press release.
Ms. Olsen will be followed by a panel of regional market experts who will discuss what is driving today’s demand. Confirmed panelists include Lauren Bailey, co-founder of Upward Projects in Phoenix; Matt Riggs, acquisitions officer at Baron Properties in Denver; Paul Williamson, CFO of True Craft Residential in San Diego, Calif.; and David Solotov, senior vice president and head of West Coast originations at iStar in Los Angeles.
Jim Belfiore, president of Belfiore Real Estate Consulting will present on what infill trends are hot — and what’s not — for the Phoenix metropolitan area at the event.
Go to everythinginfill.com.