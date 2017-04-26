Wink 24 to honor alliance with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance

Apr 26th, 2017 · by · Comments:

A view of Wink 24 at 2502 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix. (Submitted Photo)

Wink 24 — an Italian-Mexican restaurant at the Biltmore Fashion Park at 2502 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix — will partner with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance to celebrate its one-year anniversary Friday, May 12 from 6-9 p.m.

The proceeds of the night will be devolved to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, while additional donations to feed the hungry will also be accepted at the event, according to a press release.

This year, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a food bank. The food bank was founded in Phoenix by John van Hengel and was started with the purpose of serving those in need and alleviating poverty, a release states.

“We are thrilled to partner with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance,” Wink 24 owner and operator Fernanda Borletti said in a release. “Our motto — Con amore, per favore — means that everything we do is driven by love and compassion. For us, there is no better way to celebrate our first anniversary.”

The local jazz band Phoenician Four will perform for guests at the event.

Tags · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie