Wink 24 to honor alliance with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance

Wink 24 — an Italian-Mexican restaurant at the Biltmore Fashion Park at 2502 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix — will partner with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance to celebrate its one-year anniversary Friday, May 12 from 6-9 p.m.
The proceeds of the night will be devolved to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, while additional donations to feed the hungry will also be accepted at the event, according to a press release.
This year, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a food bank. The food bank was founded in Phoenix by John van Hengel and was started with the purpose of serving those in need and alleviating poverty, a release states.
“We are thrilled to partner with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance,” Wink 24 owner and operator Fernanda Borletti said in a release. “Our motto — Con amore, per favore — means that everything we do is driven by love and compassion. For us, there is no better way to celebrate our first anniversary.”
The local jazz band Phoenician Four will perform for guests at the event.