Watt Communities to showcase Biltmore Living homes

Watt Communities is showcasing new condominiums and urban living during the Grand Opening Biltmore Living Event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at 4235 N. 26th St. in Phoenix.
The celebration will include catering from A.J.’s Fine Food, entertainment and model home tours, according to a press release.
Biltmore Living offers three-story, contemporary loft-style homes in a gated community with spacious ceilings, kitchens and café areas, built-in desk and tech centers, walkout decks and patios, views of Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, a pool, heated spa, outdoor barbecue dining area and greenbelt.
The homes are close to wine bars, coffee houses, restaurants and shopping, including the Biltmore Shopping Center. Biltmore Living is priced in the low to $300,000s.
“We’re very excited about the state-of-the-art living spaces that we have created with modern conveniences including Cox Gigablast Internet,” Watt Communities President Steve Pritulsky said in a prepared statement.
“Biltmore Living offers a luxurious lifestyle in one of Phoenix’s most desirable neighborhoods, plus off-the-chart views, and more balconies for truly indoor/outdoor living.”
Biltmore Living features 40 condominiums and three floor plans ranging in size from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet. The community is minutes from hiking trails and Sky Harbor Airport.
“East Camelback Road is a big draw commercially and socially,” Watt Communities COO, Paul Timm said in a prepared statement. “There’s so much happening in the Biltmore and Arcadia Lite areas right now and we are thrilled to be able to contribute with Biltmore Living.”
Watt Communities has been providing residential development around the country since 1947.For more information about Biltmore Living, visit MyBiltmoreLiving.com or call 602-350-0126.