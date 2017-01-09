Wand becomes partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP has named Peter R. Wand as equity partner effective Jan. 1.
Mr. Wand is a member of the firm’s tax practice group and serves as the chair of the firm’s trusts and estates practice, according to a press release.
With substantial experience in drafting executive compensation and employee benefit plans, Mr. Wand is well-suited to assist clients in designing tax efficient estate plans that include qualified and non-qualified retirement plan assets and IRAs, the release states.
Mr. Wand also represents a number of physician practices in connection with corporate governance, hospital contracting, employment and tax matters. He serves on the Board of Trustees of Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and on the Advisory Board of Saint Mary’s Catholic High School.