Walt Danley Realty welcomes Rohr to real estate outfit

Walt Danley Realty, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has announced Julie Rohr is joining its brokerage of luxury specialists.
Ms. Rohr has extensive knowledge Scottsdale and Paradise Valley neighborhoods including Estancia, Desert Highlands, Troon, Whisper Rock, and Silverleaf, according to a March 7 press release.
“Julie has an outstanding reputation for excellence in the luxury real estate industry that is built around her honesty and integrity,” said Walt Danley, president of Walt Danley Realty. “She is among the most dedicated real estate Associates in our profession with a strong work ethic. I am honored to have her join our family.”
Ms. Rohr says she has a great deal of respect for Walt Danley and his real estate firm.
“The luxury brand’s international network, coupled with its well-known discretion in working with high profile clients, complements the level of service I extend to my clients,” she said in the release.
Originally from Minnesota, Ms. Rohr grew up on real estate in the Midwest. Her father was a lifelong residential building contractor and as a teenager she worked on his crew. Her mother has been selling real estate for decades and is still working at the tender age of 89. Ms. Rohr moved to Arizona 10 years ago.
Walt Danley Realty represents luxury homebuyers and sellers in the Northeast Valley of Phoenix including Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, Arcadia, Biltmore, Cave Creek and Carefree.