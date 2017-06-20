Villanueva to represent local interests at bar leadership academy

Intellectual property attorney Cindy Villanueva is representing Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP and the Los Abogados Board at the 2017 Collaborative Bar Leadership Academy.
A joint initiative of the American Bar Association, Hispanic National Bar Association and others, CBLA develops diversity in legal leadership by providing training and development for current and future leaders, the bar association community and the legal profession overall, according to a press release.
Ms. Villanueva is a member of the Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Diversity Committee. She also serves on the board of directors of Los Abogados, Arizona’s Hispanic Bar Association, and the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project.
“The CBLA is a wonderful program that focuses on strengthening the pipeline of diverse leaders and building a foundation for collaborative efforts. I look forward to attending and learning what I can bring back to the firm and to the community to advance opportunities for other attorneys,” said Ms. Villanueva in a prepared statement.